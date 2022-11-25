UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia's First Resident Envoy Calls On FM Bilawal

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 12:35 AM

Ethiopia's first resident envoy calls on FM Bilawal

First resident Ambassador of Ethiopia in Pakistan Jamal Bakir Abdullah called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :First resident Ambassador of Ethiopia in Pakistan Jamal Bakir Abdullah called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.

The foreign minister welcomed the opening of the Ethiopian embassy in Pakistan and said the revival of the Pak-Ethiopian diplomatic ties was welcoming.

He also welcomed the launch of joint direct flights by Pakistan Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines between the two countries.

The Ethiopian envoy thanked the Government of Pakistan, particularly the foreign minister for extending support in the opening of the Ethiopian embassy.

The ambassador said that an Ethiopian embassy was opened during the tenure of Bilawal Bhutto's maternal grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and now it was reopened in the term of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

