Ethopian Ambassador pays visit to BZU

Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, paid visit to Bahauddin Zakariya University Institute of Management Sciences Department (IMS) here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, paid visit to Bahauddin Zakariya University Institute of Management Sciences Department (IMS) here on Tuesday.

IMS Director Dr Hassan Bucha and faculty member welcomed the visiting dignitary.

The ambassador went to different sections of the department to inspect.

Hassan Bucha briefed him about the department and the varsity in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdula announced that the embassy will sing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of university students exchange programme with BZU.

He stated that it would be matter of delight for him that students of both the countries visit each other countries under the programme.

Later, Director IMS presented the envoy gift of books.

The ambassador gifted historic Al-Nejashi mosque model to Dr Bucha.