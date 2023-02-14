UrduPoint.com

Ethopian Ambassador Pays Visit To BZU

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Ethopian Ambassador pays visit to BZU

Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, paid visit to Bahauddin Zakariya University Institute of Management Sciences Department (IMS) here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, paid visit to Bahauddin Zakariya University Institute of Management Sciences Department (IMS) here on Tuesday.

IMS Director Dr Hassan Bucha and faculty member welcomed the visiting dignitary.

The ambassador went to different sections of the department to inspect.

Hassan Bucha briefed him about the department and the varsity in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdula announced that the embassy will sing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of university students exchange programme with BZU.

He stated that it would be matter of delight for him that students of both the countries visit each other countries under the programme.

Later, Director IMS presented the envoy gift of books.

The ambassador gifted historic Al-Nejashi mosque model to Dr Bucha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Visit Bahauddin Zakariya University Mosque Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift ..

COP28 President Designate highlights need to shift from incremental steps to tra ..

18 minutes ago
 Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused ..

Court issues arrest warrants against woman accused on absence

7 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilater ..

Pakistan, Ivory Coast reiterate to enhance bilateral cooperation

8 seconds ago
 flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from ..

Flydubai launches daily flights to Mogadishu from 9 March

19 minutes ago
 42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20 ..

42 Arab and foreign countries to participate in 20th session of Sharjah Heritage ..

19 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) govt launches 22 mill ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) govt launches 22 million USD project to enroll out ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.