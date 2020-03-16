UrduPoint.com
Etimad Centers For Biometric Being Increased To 35

Mon 16th March 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):The number of across country Etimad Centres for Biometric including mobile centres were being increased to 35 from existing 29 to facilitate the intending pilgrims An official of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told APP that Saudi Arabia has already made biometric verification mandatory for Hajj pilgrims to streamline the identification process in the Kingdom.

Schedule for biometric verification of intending pilgrims will be conveyed soon. Ministry will inform the intending pilgrims about their respective biometric schedule by telephone or short messaging services (SMS).

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has directed pilgrims, before going to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, to visit Etimad offices for biometric verification of fingerprints, and bring original bank receipts, copies of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and passports.

Biometric verification is free of charge at the Etimad centres situated in Faisalabad, Multan, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkar, Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan. Pilgrims aged less than 6 years and over 80 are exempt.

The ministry has asked Etimad management to provide hassle free facility to pilgrims.

The use of biometric system for private Hajj pilgrims intending to go to perform Hajj through private scheme has also been made mandatory.

These centres will collectively process around 1.2 Million visa applications for Kingdom of Saudi Arabia per year.

