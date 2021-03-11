UrduPoint.com
Etisalat Group CEO Visits PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ):Etisalat Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hatem Dowidar here on Thursday visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, discussed investment opportunities in ICT sector in Pakistan.

The Etisalat delegation met Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) and discussed investment opportunities in ICT sector in Pakistan, future plans of Etisalat Group, PTCL and Ufone, said a news release.

The two sides agreed to further expand mutual collaboration for realization of the PM's vision of 'Digital Pakistan.

