ET&NC Announces Advance Tax System Under CM's Punjab Vision

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ET&NC announces advance tax system under CM's Punjab vision

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Masood Mukhtar had announced that the Excise and Taxation Department was advancing the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a Digital Punjab.

In line with the initiative, the department was digitalising not only the tax system but also the processes of vehicle registration and the issuance of number plates.

The department was offering vehicle owners an enhanced and transparent opportunity to acquire personalised number plates through the new Personalised Vanity Number Plates Scheme. The scheme allows citizens to create number plates customised with their names, company Names or favourite numbers, bringing both convenience and personalisation. The secretary said that the issuance of these plates would be managed through a computerised auction system. Under the scheme, registered companies would also have the option to obtain number plates featuring their logos, monograms, or slogans, while other categories offer plates with a combination of specific letters and numbers, he added.

While reviewing the preparations for the auction and issuance process at his office, the secretary highlighted the availability of a helpline (1035) for queries and guidance related to the scheme. He also informed the public that registration for the auction could be completed through the department’s official website.

The provincial secretary emphasised that the introduction of personalised number plates would not only help prevent the circulation of illegal plates but also contribute to increased vehicle registrations and provincial revenue. Moreover, the scheme offers businesses a valuable opportunity to enhance their branding through customised number plates, furthering the reach of their corporate identity.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Company Vehicle

