ETNC Dept Introduces Strategy To Strengthen Tax Compliance, Generate Revenue
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ETNC) department Director General Faisal Fareed has introduced an innovative strategy focused on strengthening tax compliance and revenue generation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ETNC) department Director General Faisal Fareed has introduced an innovative strategy focused on strengthening tax compliance and revenue generation.
In a statement, he stressed the significance of self-audit and announced plans to authorize individuals to declare their taxes on their own.
"Empowering citizens to conduct self-audits is crucial for fostering compliance," he said, highlighting the importance of proactive involvement from taxpayers. By allowing individuals to self-report their taxes, the Excise and Taxation department aims to simplify the compliance process and improve transparency.
Additionally, he also highlighted the essential role of automation in revenue generation. However, he assured that the department is committed to achieving complete automation, targeting a 100 percent automated taxation system.
Recent Stories
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions
Paolini sinks Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh10 minutes ago
-
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing3 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions3 minutes ago
-
Justice Athar Minallah issues dissenting note in NAB law amendments case3 minutes ago
-
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered3 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner chairs high level meeting3 minutes ago
-
Govt chalks out multi level reforms for economic recovery: Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ih ..3 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Shah Mehmood Qureshi's remand in May-9 violence cases3 minutes ago
-
Every dollar spent on water restoration yields $30 in recovery: Romina Khurshid Alam3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal highlights urgency of environmental protection & climate action2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan urges collective action to combat climate change2 minutes ago
-
No fee to be collected at sale points of sacrificial animals2 minutes ago