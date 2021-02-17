ET&NC seize documents of 85 vehicles on violations

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department Multan on Wednesday seized documents of 85 vehicles during a general hold-up in the city on different violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department Multan on Wednesday seized documents of 85 vehicles during a general hold-up in the city on different violations.

Action was taken against vehicles having no registration, short on token tax payment and those running on open transfer letters.

Two ET&NC teams established pickets at all the four entry points of the city and in the walled city where they checked vehicles and found 85 of them violating the rules.

It may be noted that provincial government has prohibited people from plying vehicles on roads with open transfer letters and has asked officials to take action as per law on any violation.