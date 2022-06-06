UrduPoint.com

ET&NC Seizes 10 Kg Heroin, 12 Kg Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 06:50 PM

The Director General (DG) Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Aslam Wazir on Monday said that crackdown on narcotics mafia was in full swing

In this connection, he said Excise Police Station Peshawar has conducted several successful operations during the last two days and foiled the smuggling big quantities of narcotics, said an official handout issued here.

In the first incident, Mohammad Riaz, Station House Officer (SHO) Excise Peshawar Region stopped a vehicle bearing registration No.

FDR 9272 near Motorway Toll Plaza for search and recovered 10 kilogram best quality heroin from it. The accused Munir Khan son of Hameedullah, resident of Tehsil Bara was arrested from the spot.

In the second incident, the same team of excise police stopped a van for search and recovered 12 kilograms hashish from its secret cavities while the accused Shehbaz Afridi, resident of Landi Kotal, district Khyber was also arrested from the spot.

The Excise Police Station, Peshawar Region has registered cases in both cases and further investigation was in progress.

