ET&NC seizes one kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Mardan Region during a campaign against narcotics has recovered one kilogram of hashish from an accused, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On a tip, Station House Officer (SHO) Excise, Akif Khan during checking recovered one kilogram of hashish from accused Arshad Khan son of Mohammad Akram Khan, resident of Attock.

Excise Police has registered a hashish smuggling case against the accused and further investigations are in progress.