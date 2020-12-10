UrduPoint.com
ETNCD Collects Rs.1335.26 Millions In First Five Months

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department (ETNCD) Khyber Pakhtunkwa has collected Rs.1335.26 millions tax during first five months of the current financial year.

Chief Minister Mahmood chaired a meeting of Excise , Taxation and Narcotics Control Department here on Thursday where, Special Assistant to Chief Minister , Ghazan Jamal, Secretary Excise islam Zeb and other concerned officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that Rs 2917.144 million tax was collected which is 87 percent of the set target during last financial year.

During the briefing it was informed that Khyber Pakhtunkwa Narcotics Control Bill 2019 has been implemented for drug prevention and five narcotics police stations have been set up in the province.

The meeting was told that work underway to introduce universal numbers for vehicle registration.

Moreover, under the Finance Act 2020, tax rate has been reduced to facilitate taxpayers.

Chief Minister directed to set timeline for completion of ongoing reforms in the department.

Chief Minister also directed that process of scrutiny of the draft Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotics Bill 2019 should be completed soon.

He said innovative approach should be adopted to provide maximum facilities to the people

