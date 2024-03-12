Open Menu

E&TO Accelerates Vehicle Token Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

E&TO accelerates vehicle token drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Excise and Taxation Office has accelerated token tax drive.

Every Wednesday, excise teams establish pickets in different areas of the city to check vehicles' registration and payments of tokens.

According to Muhammad Safeer spokesman E&TO, the token tax drive is aimed to sensitize the citizens about timely payment of token fees.

He said those who had been defaulters for a long time were being chalaned.

To a question, the spokesman said that visitors who wanted transfer/ registration of their vehicles should pay fees through online official payments systems.

He urged the citizens to avoid relating with vehicle agents or brokers for their concerns. Citizens should visit official websites and mobile apps where they can find solutions to all their issues, he said.

