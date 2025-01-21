ETO Dera Assures Traders Of Resolving Their Legitimate Issues
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Dera Faheem Nawaz Wazir has said that all the legitimate concerns of the traders community would be addressed on priority basis.
He stated this during a meeting with Markazi Tajir Ittehad’ delegation held here at his office. The traders’ delegation was led by Markazi Tajir Ittehad President Hameed Ali Rehmani and comprised of its General Secretary Malik Ashfaq Chughtai, Kareem Khan Wazir, Haji Khalid Naz, Waseem Nawaz of Margalla Cable, Lateef, Kareem Nawaz, and others.
Faheem Nawaz Wazir emphasized that his department has strong bond with traders’ community.
He said the traders' woes would be addressed through mutual consultation.
Earlier, the delegation apprised ETO Faheem Nawaz Wazir of their grievances, stating that while the trading community was willing to pay the Footwari tax however, the imposition of rental tax was unfair which should be reduced.
Responding to their concerns, ETO Faheem Nawaz Wazir assured the delegation that their issues would be resolved, and steps would be taken to address the matter promptly.
