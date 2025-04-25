ETO discusses GBSP in meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Kohat, Rehmanuddin has held an important meeting with and Focal Person, GIS Based Survey Project (GBSP), Kaleemullah and discussed the progress of the ongoing survey project and finalized the future course of action.

Assistant Director Monitoring and Evaluation, Izharul Hassan was present on the occasion.

During the meeting, various technical and administrative aspects were discussed in detail.

The participants also discussed the current status of the project, the challenges faced and their possible solutions.

It was decided that the remaining phases of the GIS-based survey would be completed within the stipulated time frame, and all work in this regard would be carried out as per the SOPs.

Rehmanuddin emphasized that aligning the performance of the Excise Department with modern technology was the need of the hour, and GIS-based survey was an important step in this direction.

Appreciating the efforts of the team, he said that the coordinated efforts of all the concerned officers were the guarantee of the success of this project.

Project Focal Person Kaleemullah also said in his briefing that with the help of GIS technology, the accuracy of data would be improved but it would also help in future policy making.

