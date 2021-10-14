ETO establishes dedicated counters for overseas Pakistanis

Excise and Taxation Office (ETO) had setup dedicated counters for overseas Pakistanis to facilitate them in registration and transfer of vehicles process

The special counters were established following the Prime Minster's vision to facilitate the expats at maximum as they had always been a major pillar towards the country's economic growth through their contributions of billions of Dollars, said director excise Bilal Azam on Thursday.

ETO would provide services through one-window operations in all matters pertaining to motor vehicle registration, transfer of ownership and other miscellaneous activities related to vehicles, he told APP.

"No irrelevant person except overseas would be entertained at these windows as the counters were specified only for expats," he explained.

To a query, he said as the department had already started online vehicle token tax collection so overseas Pakistanis could also avail the facility.

Similarly, biometric exemption had been given to overseas and only the authority letter by the concerned person was required for vehicle ownership transfer, he added.

