ETO for cooperation of business community in tax collection

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Dera Engineer Asghar Khan Wazir Friday stressed for the cooperation of the business community in the collection of professional taxes.

He stated this during a meeting with a delegation of traders led by Anjuman Tajran, East Circular Road and Cantt Area President Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed.

The ETO said the businessmen were the backbone of the society, urging them to prove themselves responsible citizens by paying the provincial taxes of the Excise and Taxation Department.

The delegation included Haji Tahir Sharif, Muhammad Zeeshan, Amjad Karim, Haji Muhammad Shafiq (Info Zone) and other businessmen.

ETO Dera Engineer Asghar Wazir urged the traders and citizens to pay their taxes on time. For resolving the genuine issues of the traders, the doors of his officer were opened all the time, he added.

On this occasion, the trader's community praised the services of ETO Dera Eng Asghar Khan Wazir.