ETO Office Formally Inaugurated At Bajaur

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:54 PM

ETO Office formally inaugurated at Bajaur

Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Khaliq-ur-Rehman formally inaugurated the district office of the department in district Bajaur on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Excise & Taxation, Khaliq-ur-Rehman formally inaugurated the district office of the department in district Bajaur on Thursday.

Besides, provincial minister Anwar Zeb Khan, Iqbal Wazir and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) MPA Ajmal Khan were also present on the occasion.

In a briefing to the participants of the inaugural ceremony, Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), Bajaur, Mohammad Arshad Khan said that the department will soon begin activities regarding narcotics in the district soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to KP CM, Khaliq-ur-Rehman said that the department has posted officers in all tribal districts and further staff in this regard will be provided soon.

