ETO To Collect Tax On DC Rate In 24 Areas Of Rawalpindi District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:44 PM

In accordance with the directives of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Punjab government, the Excise and Taxation Office Rawalpindi will impose tax on DC rate in 24 areas of the district from first July

In a notification issued here Tuesday, the general public and all the stakeholders have been asked to send their written proposals in this regard to the Excise and Taxation Officer within time period of one month.

The tax jurisdictions include Karan from Qasmi Pack Ltd to Gul Road Adda Chana Srai, from Dina Nath Road Adda to Minha Farm Gate, from Chakwal Road Farm Floor Mill Suhawa to right of Madni Hotel, from Wings College Dhalmi Bridge Galiana Road Pir Phalai to Thakra Mor, from Thakra Pump Doltalah Road to PSO Pump, from Faizan Kamal CNG GT Road to Masa Kaswal, from Majeed Mor G T Road to Chakwal Mor Mandra, from Mubarak Hospital Kazan Road to Raja Market Bank Alfalah Bewal, Mandra Chakwal Mor to Punjab Patroling Check Post, fro Total Petrol Pump GT Road Rawat to Galaxy Hotel, from Rajpoot Poultry Kalar Syedan Road to Shell Gas Station, from Magray Backery Kahuta Road to GG Primary School Kahuta, from Ghausia Plaza Lane 5 Chari Road to left of Chappar Pul Mohra, Chakri Road south of Rest Area of Motorway, from Chattar Bridge Kashmir Highway to White House Chana Mor Murree, from Kashmir Bazar Bhurban Bridal Road to PC Hotel, from Al-Rehman Mosque Expressway Road to Phulgran Toll Plaza, from Gloria Restaurant Expressway to Patriata Chairlift, from Usmania Madrassa Ayubia Road to Ban Road, Suzu Park Suzu Park Road to Abbasi Mohallah Expressway Murree, from PC Bhurban Chowk to KPK limits, from Usmania Madrassa Ayubia Road to Barian Bazar, from Kaisri Bridge Muzaffarabad NHA Road to Service Shoes Kashmir Road and Chakri Road Imam Bargah Motorway Chakri to Chakri Rest Area left of Motorway.

