ETPB Approves To Prepare Data Of Agri, Urban Properties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:37 PM

ETPB approves to prepare data of agri, urban properties

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) approved to prepare data after geo tagging of present agricultural and urban properties of the trust board existed at 7,582 places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) approved to prepare data after geo tagging of present agricultural and urban properties of the trust board existed at 7,582 places.

The approval was given during the 331th meeting of the ETPB members held here on Wednesday to review the agenda items.

According to a spokesperson, ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed preside over the meeting while Hindus and Sikh board members were also present.

During the meeting, the board also approved to restore the historical Gurdwara in Mansehra and take back the possession from local muncipal committee.

The ETPB members hailed the measures taken by the board administration to ensure religious tourism and restoration of Gurdwaras.

During the meeting, it was also approved to re-auction of 39 kanal and 6 marla land located along Kabul river GT Road Noshera.

The board was briefed about recovery status in Nankana Sahib while the board alsoapproved to install new lifts in ET Complex, Green Tower Islamabad.

Later, the board decided to further enhance the income and performance of the ETPB.

