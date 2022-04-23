UrduPoint.com

ETPB Chairman Assumes Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 04:23 PM

ETPB Chairman assumes office

Newly-appointed Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Habibur Rehman Gilani on Saturday assumed the charge of his office

He was welcomed by the officers and employees on his arrival at the Board's office.

Secretary Board Hamid Masood Gondal Additional Secretary Sanaullah Khan, Additional Secretary Shrines, Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Land Nadeem Dharijo, Deputy Secretary Property Yasir Asghar Monga, Controller of Accounts Adeel Ahmed and Secretary education Ambassador Shah attending the introductory meeting of other officers of the Board.

ETPB Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani appreciated the significant increase in the revenueof the former Chairman of the Board and other developmental measures.

