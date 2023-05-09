UrduPoint.com

ETPB Chairman Given Charge Of Additional Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ETPB Chairman given charge of additional secretary

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Talha Mehmood on Tuesday informed the National Assembly (NA) that the acting charge of office of the Chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) was given to the additional secretary of the ministry after the resignation of incumbent Chairman Habib ur Rehman Gillani.

Responding to a calling attention notice raised by Saira Bano regarding allegedly compelling to resign the ETPB Chairman, the minister said he moved a summary to the Cabinet after receiving the resignation of Habibur Rehman Gillani on May 2, the cabinet accepted his resignation on May 3, he added.

The minister said, "One month's salary has also been paid to the former chairman as per the rule." As the Chairman seat was lying vacant, an additional charge was given to the additional secretary of the ministry, he added.

Earlier, moving the calling attention notice, Saira Bano said there were rumors that the former chairman was forced to resign.

The former chairman was doing a good job and had recovered Rs 25 billion besides retrieving precious land of ETPB, he added.

Meanwhile, the house also adopted amendments to the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the NA, 2007 moved by Dr Nafisa Shah. Under the new amendment, now the House would have a committee of the whole and the assembly hall could be used for the meeting of the committee of the Whole.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar also appreciated the amendment and said, "The upper house has already Committee of the Whole to discuss important national issues."Moreover, Asia Azeem on behalf of the Chairman Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari presented the report of the committee on starred question moved by Ghous Bux Khan Mahar.

