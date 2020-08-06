ETPB Chairman gives commendatory certificate to Rent Collector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad has awarded Rent Collector Hassan Abdal on his excellent performance.

According to ETPB sources here on Thursday, the chairman given commendatory certificate and a gift (costly cell phone) to Emeroz Khan, Rent Collector (Hassan Abadal) who detected ETPB properties worth millions of rupees.

As per details, record of these properties had missed from ETPB in 2005 and their bills had also closed to which no income received to the department from these properties. On the directionsof Board chairman, properties worth millions of rupees from Lahore and Rawalpindi had already beendetected.