ETPB chairman opens Katas Raj restoration work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr. Aamer Ahmed has inaugurated the restoration, uplift and massive repair work at the Katas Raj temples.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, work completed at Katas Raj temples was widely appreciated and acknowledged by the local administration, civil society and government officials.

The ETPB chairman congratulated the Hindu community over up-gradation and restoration of the temples.

A sizeable gathering was also present at the ceremony.