ETPB Chairman Orders Swift Action On Property Rent Assessment, Recovery
Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Syed Ata-ur-Rehman chaired a high-level meeting with board administrators, emphasising the need for swift and effective action in line with the Supreme Court directives.
The chairman assigned administrators the final task of completing the rental assessment of department properties promptly.
According to a press release, issued here on Sunday, Chairman Ata-ur-Rehman issued directives to expedite the leasing of reclaimed lands, intensify recovery efforts for outstanding dues, and enforce actions against illegal occupants of trust properties. Highlighting the importance of revenue enhancement, he encouraged officials to approach their duties with sincerity and dedication, ensuring that tasks are completed within specified timelines.
It was resolved to implement measures aimed at improving the board’s performance and ensuring the safety of trust properties.
The chairman stressed the importance of protecting Hindu and Sikh religious sites under the board’s jurisdiction and directed administrators to take a hands-on approach in monitoring these sites. He also advised cost-cutting measures in zonal and district offices and called for robust action against defaulters and illegal occupants to safeguard the board’s interests.
