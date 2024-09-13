ETPB chairman plants saplings at Sri Gurdwara Punja Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a nationwide tree plantation campaign is under way currently.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman visited Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal and planted saplings there in connection with the ongoing campaign.

He was warmly welcomed by Noor Aslam, Administrator Evacuee Trust Property Board Rawalpindi Division, Yasir Aslam Monga, Deputy Administrator Hassan Abdal, Ismatullah Khan, Caretaker of Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib, local forestry officials, and other staff.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman told the attendees the Trust Board was fully supporting the noble cause of tree plantation in line with the government policy. Planting and protecting trees is not only our national responsibility but also a Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he added.