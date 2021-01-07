UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ETPB Chairman Visits Burnt Temple In Karak

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

ETPB chairman visits burnt temple in Karak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, along with National Minorities Commission (NMC) Chairman Chela Ram, visited the burnt temple in Karak.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the ETPB chairman said that worship places of minorities in Pakistan were respectable for all. Orders of the Supreme Court regarding the Karak temple reconstruction would be implemented.

He said the ETPB had made the best arrangements for security and protection of the functional and old worship places of Hindus and Sikh while members of both these communities were also present in the Board.

He said that the Hindu and Sikh living in Pakistan and abroad were satisfied with the arrangements made for their worship places in the country.

NMC Chairman Chela Ram said that a policy would be made for controlling such incidents in future and effective action would be taken against the culprits of the current incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Temple Karak All Best

Recent Stories

ADQ expands foundation for healthcare and pharma e ..

48 minutes ago

PITB signs MoU with Punjab Information Commission ..

57 minutes ago

AED4.3 billion of real estate transactions in Duba ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan believes Zoos seriously need to be do ..

1 hour ago

CTD arrests seven terrorists from Sargodha

1 hour ago

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.