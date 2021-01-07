ETPB chairman visits burnt temple in Karak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, along with National Minorities Commission (NMC) Chairman Chela Ram, visited the burnt temple in Karak.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the ETPB chairman said that worship places of minorities in Pakistan were respectable for all. Orders of the Supreme Court regarding the Karak temple reconstruction would be implemented.

He said the ETPB had made the best arrangements for security and protection of the functional and old worship places of Hindus and Sikh while members of both these communities were also present in the Board.

He said that the Hindu and Sikh living in Pakistan and abroad were satisfied with the arrangements made for their worship places in the country.

NMC Chairman Chela Ram said that a policy would be made for controlling such incidents in future and effective action would be taken against the culprits of the current incident.