ETPB chairman visits Gurdwara Chowa Sahib

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad visited historical gurdwara Chowa Sahib Jehlum and Haveli of Bhai Karam Singh and inspected construction work.

Deputy Shrines Imran Gondal, Deputy Administrator Abdul Mateen Bhatti and other officers were also present.

The ETPB chairman said steps were being taken for further betterment of historical heritageand on going construction works at religious places of the Sikh community wouldbe completed soon.