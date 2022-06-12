ETPB Chairman visits Guru Dah Rohri Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani on Sunday visited Guru Dah Rohri Sahib Aimonabad, Jain Mandir Gujranwala, Haveli Ranjit Singh and Guru Dwara Nanak Sir.

He issued orders for the restoration and renovation of Guru Dwara Nanak Sir in Daska.

He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Archaeologists and other officials.

Habibur Rehman Gilani said that protection, construction and development of worship places of minorities was their religious and constitutional duty. "I have personally inspected the ancient heritage with my team and after making an assessment about it, orders have been issued to start construction and development work as soon as possible so that they could be restored to their original condition", he said.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid said that security and renovation measures of all temples and Gurudwaras under the trust board were being carried out in the best possible manner and their beauty was remarkable. That's why Hindu and Sikh pilgrims from all overthe world including India were fascinated by their religious sites and religious tourism flourishes,he added.