ETPB Crackdown Against Illegal Occupants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:56 PM

ETPB crackdown against illegal occupants

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) conducted operation against illegal occupants and retrieved trust lands worth billions of rupees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) conducted operation against illegal occupants and retrieved trust lands worth billions of rupees.

On the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, a special team comprising Administrator Nankana Zone Wahab Gul, trust officials and local policemen launched crackdown in different areas of Nankana and demolished illegal construction and retrieved its land.

More Stories From Pakistan

