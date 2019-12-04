ETPB crackdown against illegal occupants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) conducted operation against illegal occupants and retrieved trust lands worth billions of rupees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) conducted operation against illegal occupants and retrieved trust lands worth billions of rupees.

On the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad, a special team comprising Administrator Nankana Zone Wahab Gul, trust officials and local policemen launched crackdown in different areas of Nankana and demolished illegal construction and retrieved its land.