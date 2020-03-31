UrduPoint.com
ETPB Employees Being Checked With Thermal Meter

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:41 PM

ETPB employees being checked with thermal meter

On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, employees' checking with thermal meter has been started on the central gate of the board office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, employees' checking with thermal meter has been started on the central gate of the board office.

Senior Medical Officer of the board and other related staff check temperature of the employees with the thermal meter before their entry to the offices.

According to ETPB spokesman, special precautionary measures had been adopted at gurdwaras, temples and all offices throughout the country to avoid coronavirus.

