ETPB Finalises Arrangements For Vesakhi Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A coordination committee meeting was held for finalising arrangements for the Vesakhi festival, which would be held on April 14 at Gurudwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal.

The meeting was held under Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Habibur Rehman Gillani, while Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parpandakh Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh attended it. Representatives of Federal and provincial departments including rangers, officers of police and district administration Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Hasan Abdal also participated in the meeting.

The additional secretary shrines gave a briefing about the schedule and arrangements for the Vesakhi festival and Khalsa Janam Day celebrations.

The ETPB chairman said thousands of Sikh yatrees from all-over the world including India would be provided with complete facilities of food, accommodation, medical and security by the board, according to the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

All the guests coming to attend Vesakhi festival would be provided with the best hospitality.

He said that more than 3,000 Sikh pilgrims from India would come to Pakistan and they would be informed about their accommodation arrangements in advance, under the visitor management system.

Pradhan Sardar Amir Singh said that the Board is taking measures for providing the best facilities to pilgrims. According to the Board spokesman, the Indian pilgrims would enter Pakistan on April 9. More than 3,000 pilgrims from India would come to Pakistan for the festival through the Wagah border.

