ETPB Issues Notice To AML Chief In Lal Haveli Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 08:11 PM

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rawalpindi has sent the reference against the Lal Haveli dispute to the Chairman Board, Lahore for further action

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Rawalpindi has sent the reference against the Lal Haveli dispute to the Chairman Board, Lahore for further action.

According to details, Deputy Administrator ETPB Rawalpindi Asif Khan has sent the Lal Haveli permeant transfer deed case to Chairman ETPB Lahore who issued notices to Awami Muslim League(AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his brother Sheikh Sadique to appear on May 4.

Earlier, the ETPB had sealed the seven units of Lal haveli on January 30 and the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench had ordered the ETPB to resolve the issue within fifteen days.

Deputy Administrator Asif Khan said that Sheikh Rasheed and his brother Sheikh Sidique could not present the permanent transfer deed of three units D-156, D-157 and D-158 of Lal Haveli, upon this the ETPB Lahore had issued two notices to both brothers for appearing on May 4.

