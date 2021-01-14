UrduPoint.com
ETPB Land Occupation Case: Lahore High Court Summons IGP, Others For Jan 15

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:04 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab and other police officers for January 15 on a petition against the alleged occupation of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) land by Elite Force Training School

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab and other police officers for January 15 on a petition against the alleged occupation of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) land by Elite Force Training school.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Zakaria.

Additional IG Training Farooq Mazhar and other police officials appeared before the court at the start of proceedings.

A law officer submitted that the IGP had given instructions for ending occupation of ETPB land. He assured that, after identification of the land by the Revenue department officials and fulfillment of legal requirements, the possession of the land would be handed over.

However, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the statement of the law officer and summoned the IGP and other officials for Friday.

It is worth mentioning here that the court had on previous hearing ordered for immediate retrieval of 72 kanal land of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) from illegal occupation of Elite Force, besides seeking an implementation report from IGP Punjab.

The petitioner had submitted that he obtained 72 kanal land of the trust on lease but the Elite Force had illegally occupied it. He pleaded with court for retrieval of the land from Elite Force occupation.

