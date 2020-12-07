ETPB land reclaimed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Monday reclaimed 70 marla property worth Rs 500 million from land grabbers at Bagh Sardaran, Rawalpindi in an operation conducted by deputy administrator with the help of Banni Police.

An ETPB official said that the land was retrieved after five hours long operation following the rejection of appeal by Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and vacation of stay order by High Court.

According to details, the allottee of the property Haji Tasleem illegally sublet the property to cement and crush dealers despite cancellation of 30 years lease. Earlier, the allottee had miserably failed to get approval of the map of the property by 2016.