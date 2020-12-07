UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ETPB Land Reclaimed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

ETPB land reclaimed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Monday reclaimed 70 marla property worth Rs 500 million from land grabbers at Bagh Sardaran, Rawalpindi in an operation conducted by deputy administrator with the help of Banni Police.

An ETPB official said that the land was retrieved after five hours long operation following the rejection of appeal by Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and vacation of stay order by High Court.

According to details, the allottee of the property Haji Tasleem illegally sublet the property to cement and crush dealers despite cancellation of 30 years lease. Earlier, the allottee had miserably failed to get approval of the map of the property by 2016.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Bagh 2016 From Million Court

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

29 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

52 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

56 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.