Open Menu

ETPB Land Retrieved

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ETPB land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) retrieved property of the

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB).

According to official sources here Thursday, the anti-corruption circle of the agency

retrieved over 988 acres of land in Mahanat Darshan village, district Pakpattan.

The market value of the land is more than Rs 2.27 billion. The possession of the land

was handed over to the ETPB.

Related Topics

Circle Pakpattan Federal Investigation Agency Market Billion

Recent Stories

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

10 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

17 minutes ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

38 minutes ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

59 minutes ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

2 hours ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

5 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

14 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

14 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

14 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan