ETPB land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) retrieved property of the

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB).

According to official sources here Thursday, the anti-corruption circle of the agency

retrieved over 988 acres of land in Mahanat Darshan village, district Pakpattan.

The market value of the land is more than Rs 2.27 billion. The possession of the land

was handed over to the ETPB.