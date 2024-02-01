ETPB Land Retrieved
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) retrieved property of the
Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB).
According to official sources here Thursday, the anti-corruption circle of the agency
retrieved over 988 acres of land in Mahanat Darshan village, district Pakpattan.
The market value of the land is more than Rs 2.27 billion. The possession of the land
was handed over to the ETPB.
