ETPB Land Worth Rs 40 Bln Retrieved So Far
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) One-Man Commission (OMC) Chairman Shoaib Sadal said on Thursday
that land owned by Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) worth Rs 40 billion
had been retrieved from squatters, while arrears of Rs 2 billion were also
recovered.
Shoaib Sadal, the head of One-Man Commission (OMC) appointed by the
Supreme Court, said this while giving a briefing to the media representatives
after the review meeting held here at the ETPB head office.
Board Chairman Arshad Farid Khan, Secretary Board Farid Iqbal, Legal
Advisor Hafiz Ehsan Khokhar, Director FIA Asaqib Sultan, Adeel Ahmad CA,
Registrar Fayyaz Ahmed, Uzmi Shahzad besides FIA, Federal Audit and
Board officers also attended the meeting.
All the resources were being utilized to protect the lands and historical heritage
under the management of the board. With the support of FIA and police, the
commission has completed its desired targets, while we have been helped
by modern technology including SPARCO for efficient operation, shoaib said.
Efforts are also onto further increase the income of Board and dispose of
valuable properties with the support of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) .
In response to a question, Chairman Board Arshad Farid Khan said the occupation
of the Samadhi in Gujranullah was being done and it was being restored.
The ETPB Secretary informed the media that according to the orders of
Chairman Board, a special squad had been formed to further improve the
operations against the occupying groups across the country, which prepares
a report on daily basis regarding the performance.
According to the board spokesperson, Chairman OMC along with the secretary
board and other officers visited the historic Jain temple and Balmiki temple
Neela Gumbad and also visited Gurudwara Dera Sahib and appreciated
the arrangements made by the ETPB in the temple and Gurudwaras.
