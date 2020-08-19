ETPB meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The 330th meeting of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) was held here on Wednesday.

ETPB Chairman Dr. Aamer Ahmad chaired the meeting.

There were eight agenda points for the consideration of the members.

Each point was discussed in detail and members of the Board gave their invaluable inputs to bring about betterment and improvement in the affairs of the Board.

The Board members discussed various proposals falling within their ambit of jurisdiction.

ETPB Chairman explained that efficient and smart system was being introduced to preserve the ET properties and efforts were being undertaken to bring the hidden properties into the rent net.

The Board members appreciated the efforts by the management.