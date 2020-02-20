UrduPoint.com
ETPB Meeting Makes Crucial Decisions About Trust Properties

Thu 20th February 2020 | 06:03 PM

ETPB meeting makes crucial decisions about Trust properties

The 326th meeting of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) members made crucial decisions about the Trust properties, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The 326th meeting of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) members made crucial decisions about the Trust properties, here on Thursday.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad presided over the meeting, which was also attended by the board members from all four provinces.

Appreciating the efforts and steps of the board chairman, the ETPB members expressed their determination to improve functioning of the Trust.

Various decisions were made about protection of worship places of the minorities.

The meeting said that Pakistan is a safe country for all minorities and they are enjoying religious liberty in the country.

