ETPB members' 332nd meeting held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The 332nd meeting of members of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held at historical Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on Wednesday.

Secretary Board Sanaullah Khan, Additional Secretary Shrines, Muhammad Tariq Wazir, Secretary education Safeer Hussain Shah and other officials from Sikh and Hindu community and others from across the country participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed minutes of agenda points of 331st board's meeting.

Board members visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and Kartarpur Corridor and appreciated the steps of prime minister.