ETPB Organizes Blood Camp For Thalassemia Patients

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Syed Ataur Rehman, a blood camp for Thalassemia patients was organized at the Board office under the leadership of senior medical officer of the board, Dr Tanveer Mushtaq

A large number of board employees attended the camp and presented their blood donations.

Earlier, a two-day camp was organized in Staff Colony, Ravi Road, in which a large numberof local people, including board employees, donated their blood.

