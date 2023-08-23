ETPB organizes blood camp for Thalassemia patients

On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Syed Ataur Rehman, a blood camp for Thalassemia patients was organized at the Board office under the leadership of senior medical officer of the board, Dr Tanveer Mushtaq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :On the directions of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Syed Ataur Rehman, a blood camp for Thalassemia patients was organized at the Board office under the leadership of senior medical officer of the board, Dr Tanveer Mushtaq.

A large number of board employees attended the camp and presented their blood donations.

Earlier, a two-day camp was organized in Staff Colony, Ravi Road, in which a large numberof local people, including board employees, donated their blood.