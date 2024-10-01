ETPB Reclaims 6,140 Acres Of Land Illegally Occupied Nationwide
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Senate Standing Committee on Religious Affairs on Tuesday held a meeting at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Atta-ur-Rehman and focused on various critical issues, including the implementation of the Supreme Court's orders regarding the removal of illegal constructions from the ETPB lands and the review of the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
During the meeting, Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman, Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman informed the committee that the Supreme Court had directed the removal of illegal constructions from the occupied lands.
In compliance with these orders, he informed that a total of 247 acres, 4 kanals, and 13 marlas of land were reclaimed in Tehsil Fateh Jang with the assistance of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) out of a total of 283 acres, 4 kanals, and 9 marlas. The remaining 35 acres, 7 kanals, and 16 marlas are yet to be recovered, he added.
Additionally, the ETPB chairman informed the committee that, with the cooperation of the FIA, a total of 6,140 acres, 2 kanals, and 3 marlas of illegally occupied land across the country had been reclaimed as of August 2024, with an estimated value of Rs. 39 million.
The committee also reviewed the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Syed Ali Zafar during the Senate session on September 2, 2024.
Senator Zafar emphasized the bill's importance for addressing pressing social issues in Pakistan. He said the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) had been consulted for feedback on the bill, and its response is expected after their meeting, scheduled for October.
Senator Zafar highlighted that he had been working on this bill for 30 years, gathering input from experts across various prestigious educational institutions globally. He said the bill aims to ensure that women receive their rightful share of assets accumulated during a marriage in cases where the husband divorces the wife after 30 years of cohabitation. He further said 26 experts, who have authored books on the subject, had provided their insights, which he plans to present to the committee.
Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, the committee chair, noted the importance of awaiting the CII's recommendations before further reviewing the bill. He also suggested that the bill be sent to prominent religious seminaries across the country to gather their opinions.
Senators Husna Bano, Bushra Anjum Butt, Taj Haider, and Syed Ali Zafar, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, ETPB, and the CII attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns Article 63A review petition till Wednesday2 minutes ago
-
International Day for Older Persons observed2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests 12,809 criminals during 2024 across Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Imran’s political approach undermines democracy: Rana Sana2 minutes ago
-
Muqam visits Swabi, inspects site of blast12 minutes ago
-
Solar panels installed at KMC head office roof12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad prepares for SCO Summit with extensive renovations22 minutes ago
-
Like Trachoma, PM Shehbaz urges sustained efforts to eliminate polio, hepatitis from Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Secy for expediting construction of new model bazaars in 13 districts32 minutes ago
-
IGP meets with police employees, their families42 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city42 minutes ago
-
WHO validates trachoma elimination as Pakistan's public health problem1 hour ago