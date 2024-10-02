ETPB Reclaims Land Worth Rs. 158.8m In Lahore
The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and local police, has reclaimed its agricultural land worth approximately Rs. 158.8 million in tehsil Raiwind of Lahore district
The operation, conducted under the directives of ETPB Chairman Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, and led by Board Secretary Farid Iqbal, took place in Mauza Bhachu Ki Majha and Mauza Bhai Kot.
A total of 147 kanals and 3 marlas of land were recovered from illegal occupants.
The reclaimed land includes 107 kanals in Mauza Bhachu Ki Majha, valued at Rs. 95.3 million, and 40 kanals in Mauza Bhai Kot, worth Rs. 63.5 million.
The ETPB officials, including Administrator Lahore Muhammad Akram Joiya and Deputy Administrator Munir Ahmed, supervised the operation. Inspector Irfan Ahmed, Patwari Muhammad Aslam, and Security Officer Ahsan Khan, along with other security personnel, were present.
