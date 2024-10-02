Open Menu

ETPB Reclaims Land Worth Rs. 158.8m In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 07:58 PM

ETPB reclaims land worth Rs. 158.8m in Lahore

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and local police, has reclaimed its agricultural land worth approximately Rs. 158.8 million in tehsil Raiwind of Lahore district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and local police, has reclaimed its agricultural land worth approximately Rs. 158.8 million in tehsil Raiwind of Lahore district.

The operation, conducted under the directives of ETPB Chairman Dr Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, and led by Board Secretary Farid Iqbal, took place in Mauza Bhachu Ki Majha and Mauza Bhai Kot.

A total of 147 kanals and 3 marlas of land were recovered from illegal occupants.

The reclaimed land includes 107 kanals in Mauza Bhachu Ki Majha, valued at Rs. 95.3 million, and 40 kanals in Mauza Bhai Kot, worth Rs. 63.5 million.

The ETPB officials, including Administrator Lahore Muhammad Akram Joiya and Deputy Administrator Munir Ahmed, supervised the operation. Inspector Irfan Ahmed, Patwari Muhammad Aslam, and Security Officer Ahsan Khan, along with other security personnel, were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Raiwind Police Ahsan Khan Federal Investigation Agency From Million

Recent Stories

FCCI welcomes Pak-Russia barter trade deals

FCCI welcomes Pak-Russia barter trade deals

51 seconds ago
 MPA stresses basic amenities' provision to childr ..

MPA stresses basic amenities' provision to children in public schools

53 seconds ago
 KP CM’s aide stresses for simplifying NOCs proce ..

KP CM’s aide stresses for simplifying NOCs procedure for hotel industry

54 seconds ago
 Dera police arrest five criminals including drug p ..

Dera police arrest five criminals including drug peddlers

56 seconds ago
 Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain

Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in To ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in Toshakhana case two

2 hours ago
Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, esp ..

Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women: Dr Mukhtar

2 hours ago
 729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year ..

729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year so far

2 hours ago
 Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empow ..

Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empower future generations

2 hours ago
 SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt

SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt

2 hours ago
 IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction st ..

IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies

2 hours ago
 Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmun ..

Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan