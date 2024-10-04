ETPB Recovers Land Worth Rs. 608m
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), in collaboration with the FIA and local police, successfully recovered land worth Rs. 608 million from illegal occupants in Lahore and Pakpattan.
The operation was carried out on the directives of ETPB Chairman Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman and led by Board Secretary Fareed Iqbal. ETPB officials, along with the FIA and police personnel, conducted the operation in Tehsil Raiwind and Mauza Bhumman in Lahore, reclaiming 53 kanals and 2 marlas of land worth Rs.
500 million and 8 kanals and 10 marlas of land worth Rs. 68 million, respectively.
Simultaneously, in Pakpattan's Tehsil Arifwala, ETPB's Deputy Administrator Haji Taj Muhammad Khan supervised the recovery of 104 kanals of land valued at Rs. 40 million from illegal occupants.
ETPB officials including Inspector Irfan Ahmed, Patwari Muhammad Aslam, Security Officer Ahsan Khan, and other security personnel were actively involved in the operation.
