ETPB Recovers Rs 38B In Properties, Rs 600M In Dues
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has efficiently reclaimed properties worth Rs 38 billion and retrieved outstanding dues a totaling of Rs 600 million from defaulters since December 2023, to date, under the guidance of chairman Arshad Farid Khan.
According to ETPB spokesman, the special teams, constituted by the board chairman, have successfully recovered Trust Board's land and commercial properties in various locations, including Pakpattan, Mahant Darshan, Okara, Sahiwal, Dipalpur, Hasan Abdal, Karachi, and Lahore.
In Nankana Sahib, he said security personnel and other staff were deployed to conduct an operation against the land grabber mafia.
As a result, thousands of acres of land were reclaimed, and illegal constructions were demolished.
Additionally, thousands of kanals of departmental land, previously withheld due to pending cases, reached resolution, thereby incorporating them into the trust pool.
The revenue has been boosted to Rs 429 million through the modernization of the billing system for urban properties. Rigorous monitoring has led to the issuance of WhatsApp numbers to deter any forms of corruption and bribery, he added.
\778
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder4 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN, world HR bodies to play role for Kashmiri detainees’ release5 minutes ago
-
Mothers honored globally on their special day5 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions on May 155 minutes ago
-
Citizen alleges police officials of snatching Rs 50,000 at checkpoint in PS Golra limits5 minutes ago
-
Mother's Day observed to pay tribute to mothers5 minutes ago
-
EU ambassador visits Nasser Bagh art gallery5 minutes ago
-
83.3pc TV broadcast content in Pakistan revolves around politics: Report5 minutes ago
-
Police busted 315 criminals during May5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 213,100 cusecs water15 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 4 outlaws15 minutes ago
-
Excise Rwp launches operation against token tax defaulters, unregistered vehicles1 hour ago