Open Menu

ETPB Recovers Rs 38B in Properties, Rs 600M in Dues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ETPB recovers Rs 38B in properties, Rs 600M in dues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has efficiently reclaimed properties worth Rs 38 billion and retrieved outstanding dues a totaling of Rs 600 million from defaulters since December 2023, to date, under the guidance of chairman Arshad Farid Khan.

According to ETPB spokesman, the special teams, constituted by the board chairman, have successfully recovered Trust Board's land and commercial properties in various locations, including Pakpattan, Mahant Darshan, Okara, Sahiwal, Dipalpur, Hasan Abdal, Karachi, and Lahore.

In Nankana Sahib, he said security personnel and other staff were deployed to conduct an operation against the land grabber mafia.

As a result, thousands of acres of land were reclaimed, and illegal constructions were demolished.

Additionally, thousands of kanals of departmental land, previously withheld due to pending cases, reached resolution, thereby incorporating them into the trust pool.

The revenue has been boosted to Rs 429 million through the modernization of the billing system for urban properties. Rigorous monitoring has led to the issuance of WhatsApp numbers to deter any forms of corruption and bribery, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Corruption Resolution Sahiwal Okara Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Hasan Abdal December From WhatsApp Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

2 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

4 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

4 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

4 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

17 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

17 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan