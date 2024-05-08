ETPB recovers Rs 38B in properties, Rs 600M in dues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has efficiently reclaimed properties worth Rs 38 billion and retrieved outstanding dues a totaling of Rs 600 million from defaulters since December 2023, to date, under the guidance of chairman Arshad Farid Khan.

According to ETPB spokesman, the special teams, constituted by the board chairman, have successfully recovered Trust Board's land and commercial properties in various locations, including Pakpattan, Mahant Darshan, Okara, Sahiwal, Dipalpur, Hasan Abdal, Karachi, and Lahore.

In Nankana Sahib, he said security personnel and other staff were deployed to conduct an operation against the land grabber mafia.

As a result, thousands of acres of land were reclaimed, and illegal constructions were demolished.

Additionally, thousands of kanals of departmental land, previously withheld due to pending cases, reached resolution, thereby incorporating them into the trust pool.

The revenue has been boosted to Rs 429 million through the modernization of the billing system for urban properties. Rigorous monitoring has led to the issuance of WhatsApp numbers to deter any forms of corruption and bribery, he added.