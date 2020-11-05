UrduPoint.com
ETPB Regrets India Media Propaganda Against Kartarpur Corridor PMU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:02 PM

ETPB regrets India media propaganda against Kartarpur Corridor PMU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) has regretted that some Indian media persons are misguiding people on the establishment of Project Management Unit (PMU) for the Kartarpur Corridor Project.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, the Indian propagandists are either unaware of the spirit of the PMU formation or they are maligning the Kartarpur Project and Pakistan on purpose.

A spokesperson for the ETPB said the Kartarpur Corridor was a true example of Sikh-Muslim friendship and interfaith harmony, He said the UN General Secretary also said that the ETPB was the custodian of all Sikh gurdwaras in Pakistan and the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) is an official body to carry out the rituals in Gurdwaras including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib as per Sikh religion customs and rites.

The PMU has been established to look after the day-to-day affairs of gurdwaras i.e. management, accounts, etc., and coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders. The Government of Pakistan has spent Rs 17 billion on phase 1 of Kartarpur Corridor project so far. About 875 acres of land has been acquired for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. The phase 2 is yet to be initiated. Therefore, such propaganda is tantamount to maligning the project and the Sikh community would definitely reject it, added the spokesperson.

