ETPB retrieved state lands worth Rs 610.5m from illegal occupants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) along with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police retrieved official land worth Rs 610.5 million from illegal occupants.

Under the supervision of ETPB Administrator Akram Joya and Deputy Director FIA Muhammad Zawar conducted operation at Mauza Pandoki and retrieved 92 kanal and thirteen marlas worth Rs 120 million.

During the operations at Mauza Aasal Kundal tehsil Raiwind, the team retrieved 40 kanals worth Rs 400 million, two shops worth Rs 10.5 million at FerozpurRoad and 65 kanals and six marlas worth Rs 80 million at Mauza Babiliana Raiwind.

On the directions of Supreme Court, the Board is taking action against illegal occupants.