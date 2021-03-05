ETPB retrieves 1,027-kanal land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) retrieved 1,027-kanal land from illegal occupants during an operation in Jhang.

According to an ETPB spokesman, Deputy Administrator Jhang Yasar Akram, along with deputy commissioner, police and the administration conducted a raid and retrieved the land.

The accused had occupied the land many years ago.

ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad said that a grand operation was being continued against illegal occupants and land grabbers.