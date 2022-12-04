UrduPoint.com

ETPB Retrieves 11 Commercial Shops, Properties

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ETPB retrieves 11 commercial shops, properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has retrieved 11 commercial shops and properties worth billions in Lahore.

According to a spokesperson, an ETPB team, along with the FIA, police and the Lahore administrative officials, conducted operations against illegal occupants of properties in different localities including Sheesha Moti Bazaar, Wichuwali, Gally Bangla, Suter Mandi, Ravi Road, Mohini Road, Bradlah Hall and retrieved the board land.

Those participating in the operations included: Administrator Lahore Akram Joya, Deputy Administrator Tasinullah, Abdul Waheed Khan, Asim Ejaz, Ahmed Hassan and Saad Butt.

Also, FIA Director Mohammad Zowar, SHO Raza Awan, SHO Beenish Rehman, Rana Naeem and Kashif Gujjar provided help to the ETPB teams.

