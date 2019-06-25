ETPB retrieves 2-kanal land in Bahawalnagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) retrieved illegal two-kanal land worth millions of rupees from Bahawalnagar Road, Qaboola, during an operation.

Deputy Administrator Sahiwal/ Pakpattan, along with his team, conducted an operation against illegal occupants, who had constructed houses and shops on the land illegally.

Accused Rana Ahsan and other persons attacked the ETPB officials and resorted to firing into the air.

On getting information, police reached there and rescued the ETPB officials. Police have registered a case with Qaboola police station.