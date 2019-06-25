UrduPoint.com
ETPB Retrieves 2-kanal Land In Bahawalnagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) retrieved illegal two-kanal land worth millions of rupees from Bahawalnagar Road, Qaboola, during an operation.

Deputy Administrator Sahiwal/ Pakpattan, along with his team, conducted an operation against illegal occupants, who had constructed houses and shops on the land illegally.

Accused Rana Ahsan and other persons attacked the ETPB officials and resorted to firing into the air.

On getting information, police reached there and rescued the ETPB officials. Police have registered a case with Qaboola police station.

