LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board has retrieved 29-acre and 6-kanal land from illegal occupants and defaulters.

Assistant Administrator Kasur Syeda Sumaira Rizvi along with staff conducted a raid at Mianke Mor Pattoki and retrieved the land.

She also presented complete report to ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad in this regard.